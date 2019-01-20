Bucks keep rolling with win at Orlando, Johnson to have jersey retired

Eric Bledsoe poured in a season high 30 points on 12 of 14 shooting to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their fourth straight win, 118-108 over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday night.

The Bucks led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before Orlando chipped away and trailed by as little as two points early in the fourth. That’s when Bledsoe took over, scoring 12 of his 30 points in the final quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting and D.J. Wilson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Bucks closed out their stretch of five out of six games on the road with a 5-1 record. They return home for a pair of games, starting with a 1 p.m. tip against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks to retire Johnson’s No. 8

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they will retire Marques Johnson’s jersey No. 8, making him the ninth Bucks player to be so honored. He’ll be the first player to have his number retired since the Bucks opened Fiserv Forum.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, March 24th when the Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s the day before Johnson’s mother will be celebrating her 92nd birthday.

Johnson played for the Bucks from 1977-’84 and averaged 21.0 points a game, which ranks fourth-most in team history. His jersey retirement is considered by most as long overdue.