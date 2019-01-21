Google+

Cold shooting leads to Badger women’s basketball loss

Despite leading after the first quarter, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team wasn’t able to hold on to the advantage, falling to Northwestern, 72-46, on Sunday afternoon in Evanston, Illinois.

Wisconsin (10-9, 1-6 BIG) came out hot in the first quarter using a 7-0 run with 3:06 left in the period, making it an early eight-point game, 15-7.  The Badgers scored 12 of their 15 points in the paint.

Northwestern turned the corner late in the first and early in the second quarter, using a 15-0 run to take a 22-15 lead with 4:11 left in the half.  The Wildcats held the Badgers to just two points in the second quarter as senior Marsha Howard connected on UW’s only basket at the 3:34 mark in the second quarter.

Howard and junior Suzanne Gilreath led the Badgers with 11 points, but the Badgers shot a season-low 24.6 percent (16-65) from the field, including just 12.5 percent (3-24) from 3-point range.

The Badgers return to the Kohl Center for a two-game home stand beginning with a re-match against Penn State on Thursday night.

 