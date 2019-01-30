Shorthanded Bucks knock off Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks played without Malcolm Brogdon (chest) and Sterling Brown (wrist), but they still prevailed in Detroit, beating the Pistons 115-105 on Tuesday night.

Pat Connaughton, after playing in just eight of the last 23 games, came to the rescue. Connaughton hit 7 of 8 from the field and scored 16 points as the Bucks pulled off a sweep of the Pistons for the first time in franchise history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe added 10 points as the Bucks improved to 13-0 in games following a loss. They’re 36-13 on the season. They’re 36-13 overall.

With Detroit trying to chip away in the fourth quarter, Eric Bledsoe scored 13 of his 20 points in the final frame.

The Bucks are off until Friday when they take on the Toronto Raptors in a battle for the best mark in the Eastern Conference at Scotiabank Arena.