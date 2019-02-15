Badger women upset #24 Michigan State

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time since the 2013 season, rolling past #24 Michigan State 79-62 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten) set the tone of the game early, jumping out to a 8-0 lead less than four minutes in. The Badgers used the three-pointer to outscore Michigan State (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten), 22-8, in the first quarter.

The Badgers led 46-27 at the half and would get no closer than 17 points the rest of the night.

Senior Marsha Howard had a game-high 28 points to lead the Badgers. Fellow senior Kelly Karlis recorded her second career double-double with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Badgers forced 16 turnovers and scored 20 points off of Spartan giveaways.

Wisconsin heads to Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.