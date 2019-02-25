Brewers’ Nelson suffers arm fatigue

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson has been shut down for a few days after experiencing what is being termed “arm fatigue” by team officials.

Nelson is trying to make his way back from a shoulder injury that saw him miss the entire 2018 season while recovering from surgery.

GM David Stearns told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he’s not concerned right now. They’re skipping a bullpen session and will wait until Nelson feels he’s ready to throw again.

“He didn’t play catch over the weekend,” manager Craig Counsell said. “There was just a little discomfort, and so we just went slow. It’s a very minor setback, and he’ll be back out tomorrow playing catch and moving forward again.

“I think he is close to pitching in a game, but it’s not going to be this week. He’s going to have to face hitters first, so he’s got some steps to go. Look, we’re being conservative. That’s first. There’s no red flags beyond that. It was really just three days we’ve slowed him down.

“It’s just part of the bumps in the road in this thing that we need to get through.”

Nelson said in January that he hoped to not only make the season-opening rotation, but hoped to be the opening day starter as well.

Brewers fall to Angels

The Brewers dropped to 1-2 in the Cactus League, falling to the Angels 4-3 on Monday afternoon.

Corey Spangenberg led off the game with a solo home run for the Brewers first run. Lucas Erceg also clubbed a solo home run and drove in a second run with a 9th inning double.