Badger women close regular season with loss at Michigan

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team trailed Michigan by as many as 26 points in the third quarter and closed the Big Ten regular season with a 59-59 loss to the Wolverines on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

Wisconsin (13-17, 4-14 Big Ten) shot just 34.5 percent from the field. Sophomore Niya Beverley led the Badgers with 12 points and freshman Imani Lewis had 11. Senior Marsha Howard had 12 rebounds as the Badgers out-rebounded the Wolverines 37-32.

Michigan (20-10, 11-7) clinched the fourth seed in the Big Ten Tournament with the victory.

The Badgers will be the No. 13 seed in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, taking on No. 12-seed Penn State on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CT. The winner advances to play the fifth-seeded team on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT. All games will be held at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.