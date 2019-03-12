Happ named first team All-Big Ten

The Big Ten Conference handed out its season awards on Monday and the only Wisconsin representation is senior forward Ethan Happ. Happ was named first team All-Big Ten, becoming the first Badger in school history to receive the honor three times. It’s just the 13th time in league history that a player has received the honor three times.

Happ finished fifth in the Big Ten in scoring this season (17.8 ppg), third in rebounds (10.4), third in assists (4.7) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

The last Big Ten player to be named All-Big Ten three times is Robbie Hummel of Purdue in 2008, 2010 and 2012.

Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 points a game. Winston shot 82.6 percent from the free-throw line and 41.1 percent from distance.

Purdue’s Matt Painter was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. He led the Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4) to a share of the Big Ten regular season title alongside Michigan State. It’s the fourth time that Painter has won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.