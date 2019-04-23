Brewers drop series opener in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals scored seven runs in the seventh inning and knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 13-5 in St. Louis on Monday night.

Dexter Fowler went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Paul Goldschmidt also had three hits with a home run and three RBI in the win.

Jack Flaherty earned his third straight win on the mound for St. Louis.

The Brewers managed just five hits, but four of them were home runs. Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw all went deep for the Brewers.

Adrian Houser took the loss, the Brewers’ fifth in six games. Jacob Barnes retired only one of the six Cardinals he faced in the seventh, allowing five runs.

Zach Davies pitches game two of the series for the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Yelich honored

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was named the National League’s player of the week on Monday. Yelich hit .417 with eight home runs and 16 RBI in seven games last week.

Yelich went 0-for-4 in Monday’s loss.