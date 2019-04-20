Brewers losing streak reached three in loss to LA

Kike Hernandez clubbed a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Miller Park.

Pedro Baez got the win after a scoreless two-thirds of an inning for Los Angeles. Kenley Jansen got the save for the Dodgers, who have won six straight.

Hernandez’ blast came off of Brewers closer Josh Hader in the 8th, on an 0-2 pitch. Prior to the long ball, Hader issued a pair of walks, after issuing only two free passes in the previous 10 innings.

Hader came on in the seventh and got out of a bases loaded jam by striking out Cody Bellinger to preserve a 2-2 tie.

The Brewers got on the board first in the first inning when Christian Yelich clubbed his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot.

Eric Thames also added a solo shot in the ninth for the Brewers, who have now dropped three straight.

Game three of the four-game series is Saturday night at Miller Park.