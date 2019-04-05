Browns to add safety Morgan Burnett

The Cleveland Browns have come to an agreement with veteran safety Morgan Burnett. ESPN is reporting the deal with the former Green Bay Packers safety is for two years.

Burnett will reportedly compete with recently acquired Eric Murray to fill a need at safety after trading Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. deal.

Burnett became a free agent when the Pittsburgh Steelers released him Monday. The Steelers signed Burnett a year ago to a three-year, $14.25 million contract that included a $4.25 million signing bonus.

Burnett previously played eight seasons with the Packers. He started all 102 games he played in for Green Bay, collecting nine interceptions, 44 passes defensed, 7.5 sacks and 717 tackles.