Hauser brothers leaving Marquette

The race is on for college basketball’s top brother combination. According to Marquette men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski, Sam and Joey Hauser will transfer from the program and look to play elsewhere.

In three seasons with Marquette, Sam Hauser has started 97 of 101 games and averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds a game.

Joey Hauser started 31 of 34 games in his first season with the team and averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

As a junior last season, Sam Hauser was a second-team all-Big East selection and averaged 15.1 points.

The two brothers played together for two seasons at Stevens Point Area Senior High School, leading the Panthers to a pair of WIAA state titles.

Wisconsin missed on both players the first time around. Can they find a way to land both players this time?