Number-12 ranked UW-Whitewater dropped a pair of games in the NCAA baseball regionals, seeing their season come to an end.

The Warhawks (35-12) fell 7-5 to 18th ranked Webster (Missouri), the regional’s No. 1 seed and then fell 13-4 to North Central (Ill.) in an elimination game at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium.

The Warhawks had swept the WIAC regular season and tournament championships and was competing in its 12th straight NCAA Tournament and 22nd overall.