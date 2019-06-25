Green Bay’s Cohen invited to Cleveland’s NBA Summer Camp

Former Green Bay Phoenix guard Sandy Cohen III has been invited to the Cleveland Cavaliers mini-camp in preparation for NBA Summer League 2019.

Cohen will report to the Cavaliers on Thursday in Cleveland and then travel with the team to Salt Lake City, Utah for the Salt Lake City summer League. The Cavs will play three games in Salt Lake, playing on July 1-3. Cohen is then expected to head to Nevada with the Cavs for the Las Vegas Summer League July 5-15.

Cohen will be hoping to earn a roster spot with the Cavs for the start of training camp.

The Seymour, Wisconsin native set the Division I single season scoring record at Green Bay last season (666). He earned First Team All-Horizon League honors and CIT All-Tournament team honors. He was invited to participate in the Portsmouth Invitational and also took part in the 3X3U Tournament for the Horizon League at the NCAA Final Four.

Cohen averaged 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds a game to lead the Phoenix.