This time of year, it’s important to be aware of the dangers posed by lightning. Summer thunderstorms bring with them the danger of lightning strikes. “The simplest advice is when thunder roars, go indoors,” says Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management.

When there’s a storm nearby, staying out in the open is one of the most dangerous places to be…such as when playing sports. Remember – When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! Today is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin. #ReadyWI #wiwx pic.twitter.com/h5r52Haz8w — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) June 25, 2019



“Most injuries or deaths that occur as a result of lightning strikes are from people doing recreational activities outside,” Beckett says. If someone you are with is struck by lightning and is not breathing, you should begin CPR and call 911 immediately. Tuesday is “Lightning Awareness Day” in Wisconsin.