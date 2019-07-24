Lowry gets contract extension with Packers

The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $20.3 million. The deal includes a $6 million signing bonus.

Lowry was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make just over $2 million this season.

The former fourth round draft pick has played in all but one game in his three seasons with the Packers. The former Northwestern Wildcat has made 19 starts and has missed just one game.

Lowry has seven career sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown and six passes defensed.