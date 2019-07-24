Packers reportedly releasing Mike Daniels

One day after signing defensive tackle Dean Lowry to a three-year contract extension, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly releasing former Pro Bowler Mike Daniels on the eve of training camp.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Daniels was set to make $8.5 million this year, including a reported $7.6 million in base salary.

Their was speculation about such a move since the start of the Packers offseason program. The Packers reportedly tried to trade Daniels but couldn’t work out a deal.

The play of Tyler Lancaster at the end of last season could have played a role in the teams comfort level in releasing Daniels.