Stricker dominates for U.S. Senior Open win

Madison’s Steve Stricker shot a final round 1-under 69 to post a six-shot win over Jerry Kelly and David Thomas to win the U.S. Senior Open Championship in South Bend, Indiana on Sunday.

Stricker finished at 19-under 261, breaking Kenny Perry’s U.S. Senior Open record by three strokes.

It’s the second PGA Champions Tour major victory of the season for Stricker. He earlier won the Regions Tradition in May by six strokes.

Just a week ago, Stricker lost the American Family Insurance Championship in a playoff to Kelly. Sunday, he got a little bit of revenge against his long time friend.

Stricker shared the first round lead with Toms after a record-tying 62. He pulled away on day two and nobody could stay with him.

Stricker earned $720,000 for the win, but even more importantly, he earned a spot in next year’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where he tied for sixth back in 2006.