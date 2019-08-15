Grisham delivers game winner for Brewers

Rookie Trent Grisham delivered a three-run homer in the 8th inning on Wednesday, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Grisham was eventually put out the night before by Sergio Romo during a 9-pitch at bat, but Grisham used that experience to take Romo deep on Wednesday.

“Seeing him last night, kind of seeing how he was attacking me, attacking other guys kind of game me a little bit of an advantage,” said Grisham.

Grisham is hitting .314 in his first 35 Major League at bats.

Eric Thames added three hits and two RBI for the Brewers, who still made things interesting in the ninth inning.

Matt Albers came out of the bullpen and walked the bases loaded before eventually getting C.J. Cron to fly out to left-center to end it.

Gio Gonzalez wasn’t effective in his start, allowing three home runs, but the Brewers split the two game series and move within a game and a half of the Cardinals and Cubs in the Central Division.

The Brewers are off on Thursday before heading to Washington, D.C. to face the Nationals in the first of a three game series on Friday night.