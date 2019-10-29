St. Norbert College gives Green Bay a battle in exhibition

When division one basketball teams schedule division three teams in an exhibition, it’s supposed to be a rather lopsided contest. Such was not the case in Green Bay on Monday night when the Green Bay Phoenix beat St. Norbert College 79-72 to open exhibition play.

The Green Knights led on multiple occasions in the first half before the Phoenix closed out the frame with a 42-31 lead. Green Bay kept the margin at double-digits for much of the second half before going cold down the stretch. The Phoenix went the final 6:11 of the game without a field goal to draw closer in the end.

Five players finished in double figures for the Phoenix, led by 16 points each from Kam Hankerson and Trevian Bell.

St. Norbert College guard Joe Ciriacks led all scorers with 18 points.

Green Knights coach Gary Grzesk played his college ball at Green Bay, helping the Phoenix to an upset win over Jason Kidd and California. He’ll take his team to Milwaukee tonight for an exhibition game against Marquette.

Green Bay is off until next Wednesday when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the season opener in West Lafayette.