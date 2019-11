The Wisconsin women’s soccer team will head to Los Angeles for the second and third rounds of the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

Wisconsin is the 3-seed and will take on Duke on Friday in a 7 p.m. CT game at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The winner of the UW/Duke will take on the winner of the No. 2 UCLA/Clemson on Sunday in a 6 p.m. CT contest.

The Badgers beat UW-Milwaukee 1-0 in Friday’s NCAA opening round.