Bucks extend win streak to 9 with win over Atlanta

The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to nine games on Wednesday night, knocking off the Atlanta Hawks 111-102 at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks improved to 15-3. Eric Bledsoe added nine points and 10 assists.

Former Buck Jabari Parker had 33 points and 14 rebounds against his old team. Trae Young added 29 points, but the Hawks dropped their seventh straight game.

The Bucks turned up the defense in the second half. After allowing the Hawks to score 42 points in the second quarter, the Bucks held them to 43 points all of the second half. Parker scored 25 points in the first half, but the Bucks held him to just eight in the second.

Khris Middleton returned the Bucks lineup, coming off the bench to score 16 points.

The Bucks return to action on Friday night, facing the Cavaliers in Cleveland.