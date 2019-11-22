Bucks push win streak to six

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 24 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Portland Trailblazers 137-129 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points and Pat Connaughton added 18 off the bench to lead the Bucks (12-3) to their sixth straight victory.

C.J. McCollum led the way with 37 points and 10 assists for Portland, which has dropped three in-a-row. The Trailblazers were playing shorthanded, without star guard Damian Lillard (back spasms) and big men Zach Collins (shoulder) and Hassan Whiteside (hip).

The win over Portland started a stretch where the Bucks will play 12 of their next 15 games at home.