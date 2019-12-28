Bucks knock off Hawks, without Giannis

Already playing without Eric Bledsoe, the Milwaukee Bucks went without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night in Atlanta and still rolled to a 112-86 win over the Hawks.

The Bucks (28-5) led by as many as 32 points in their win over the Hawks (6-26), who have the worst record in the league.

Khris Middleton scored a team-high 23 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 19 points and Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

The Bucks had control of the game throughout and it meant no player logged more than 26 minutes. It means they should be well rested for the back end of a double-header against Orlando in Milwaukee on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.