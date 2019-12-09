Whitewater advances to NCAA D-3 football semifinals

Wisconsin Radio Network

Photo Courtesy of Michael McLoone – UW Whitewater Athletics

The No. 7 UW-Whitewater Warhawks knocked off No. 2 and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor 26-7 in Belton, Texas on Saturday.  The Warhawks held the Crusaders (12-1) to 140 total yards, including a negative three rushing yards.

The Warhawks (12-1) rushed for 239 yards and owning the time of possession to the tune of 43 minutes.  The Warhawks opening drive covered 17-plays and 79 yards, holding the ball for nearly 11 minutes.

Whitewater will face St. John’s of Minnesota, a 34-33 winner at Wheaton (Illinois), in next Saturday’s national semifinal.

The Warhawks will make their 12th appearance in the national semifinals, all since 2005.

 