Wisconsin volleyball advances to NCAA Final Four

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers swept No. 5 Nebraska for the third time this season, advancing to its third NCAA Volleyball Championship Semifinal in program history. The Badgers (26-6) took down the Huskers 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty was the lone Badger with double-digit kills (14) and was announced as the 2019 NCAA Madison Regional MVP following the match. Juniors Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley joined Haggerty on the Madison Regional All-Tournament Team.

The Badgers finished with five service aces (all coming in the first set), headlined by three from Hilley and two from Tiffany Clark, while also edging Nebraska (28-5) in blocks (11-5), led by a match-high eight from Rettke.

The Badgers advance to the third national championship semifinal in program history and their first since 2013. Wisconsin also advanced to the national semifinals in 2000, advancing to the national championship match both seasons.

UW has now won five straight matches over the Huskers, dating back to 2017, including four straight in Madison. The Badgers swept all three matches against the Huskers this season.

The Badgers haven’t lost a set in this NCAA Tournament, dispatching Illinois State, UCLA, Texas A & M and now Nebraska 3-0 to make it 12-0 in this post season.

Wisconsin advances to the NCAA Championship Semifinal in Pittsburgh and will face No. 1 Baylor on Thursday. The Badgers will look to avenge a four-set loss to the Bears back on Sept. 6.