Bucks request waivers on Dragan Bender, opening the door for Marvin Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Dragan Bender this afternoon, clearing the way for veteran forward Marvin Williams to sign with the Bucks for the rest of the season.

Williams reached a buyout agreement with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend and was waived on Saturday. He could sign with the Bucks soon and could play as early as tonight when the Bucks host the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum.

Bender appeared in seven games with the Bucks this season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. He also appeared in 13 games (all starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season and held averages of 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The 7-foot forward was originally signed by the Bucks on July 30, 2019.