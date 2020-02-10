Marquette lands at 18 in A.P. Top 25 poll

The Marquette Golden Eagles, following Sunday’s 76-57 win over Butler, landed in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday. The Golden Eagles debuted in the poll at No. 18.

After a 1-3 start in Big East play, Marquette has won six of its last seven games and will return to action on Wednesday against No. 15 Villanova in Philadelphia.

Marquette entered the AP poll last season at number 21 and stayed there for the next 12 weeks, climbing as high as 10th. Then came four straight losses, which led to the Golden Eagles finishing out of the Final AP Poll.

Marquette will enter the game at Villanova with a 17-6 record.