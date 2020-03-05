Bucks bounce back with win over Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks led a 22-point first half lead slip away, but they still managed to pull away for a 119-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Bucks went cold in the second quarter, missing 10 straight three-pointers and led by just two-points at the midway point. But things returned to form in the second half for the Bucks, who won their 53rd game (53-9) of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Donte DiVincenzo tied his career high with 19 points and Eric Bledsoe added 16 points.

The Bucks head west for the next three games, starting with a matchup against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.