Two Badger women land All-American hockey honors

Wisconsin forward Abby Roque was named first team All-American by the 2019-20 CCM/AHCA on Tuesday.

Badger teammate Daryl Watts received second-team honors.

The AHCA honors are the second for Watts (first team, 2017-18) and the first for Roque.

Roque was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and the WCHA Offensive and overall Player of the Year, registering 56 points on 26 goals and 32 assists for the Badgers this season.

Watts is in her first season with the Badgers and led the nation in scoring with 74 points on 25 goals and an NCAA-best 39 assists. her assists per game (1.36) and points per game (2.06) also led the country. She was the only NCAA player to average more than two points a game.