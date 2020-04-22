Packers add a pair of former Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers added a pair of undrafted free agents to their roster, just two days before the NFL Draft.

Outside linebacker Jamal Davis II and defensive tackle Gerald Willis were both released by the Miami Dolphins and claimed by the Packers.

Davis went undrafted last year, signing as a free-agent with the Houston Texans. He later spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans before joining Miami’s practice squad. He was then signed by the Dolphins for the final three weeks of the season.

Willis signed with Baltimore after going undrafted and ended up in Miami on the Dolphins practice squad after being waived by the Ravens. Willis was elevated to the Dolphins regular roster for two games, playing 53 snaps before landing on I.R. with a hip injury.

Both are considered better than what the Packers could sign in the undrafted free agent pool following the upcoming draft.