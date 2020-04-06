Total of five Badgers-Packers land on NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team

Two Badgers and three Packers landed spots on the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team which was released on Monday by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Wisconsin Badger greats J.J. Watt and Joe Thomas were named unanimous selections to the 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Watt played in 112 games during the decade, recording 96 sacks and totaling five All-Pro honors.

Thomas played in 119 games, all starts, despite retiring after the 2017 season. Thomas made six All-Pro teams in his career, five of them in the decade.

Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers is one of two quarterbacks on the team. He joins Tom Brady with the

two win-loss records during the decade, including postseason. The Patriots were 141-42-0 (.770) while the Packers were 112-63-2 (.638).

Rodgers will enter the 2020 season with a 113-60-1 record as the Packers starting quarterback. He has passed for 46,946 yards and 364 touchdowns with 84 interceptions, completing 64.6% of his passes. Rodgers currently holds a 102.4 career passer rating and has been voted to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Former Packers Julius Peppers and Jahri Evans were also voted to 2010’s All-Decade Team. Peppers joins Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Devin Hester and punter Shane Lechler as the five individuals to make the team in each of the last two decades.