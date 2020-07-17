Bledsoe still back home after testing positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks entire 35-person traveling party still wasn’t with the team. One key element to the Bucks lineup that still hasn’t arrived in Orlando is point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but he said he’s asymptomatic, feeling fine and looking forward to joining his teammates once he meets all of the NBA’s protocols.

The Bucks went through some individual drills during practice on Thursday and will be back on the practice court inside the bubble in Orlando today.

The Bucks will begin playing exhibition games next week against the San Antonio Spurts. They’ll resume the NBA season on July 31st against the Boston Celtics.