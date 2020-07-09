Ryder Cup moved to 2021

The PGA of America made it official on Wednesday, postponing the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits until Sept. 21-26, 2021.

The PGA Tour resumed its season last month without fans, but the Ryder Cup and its rich tradition is difficult to be held without spectators in attendance.

But fans move from hole to hole in mass, following the golfers. That scenario just simply isn’t safe with the coronavirus in play.

PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh said Whistling Straits is still committed to holding the event next year.

Thousands of tickets for the 2020 Ryder Cup and can be rolled into next year’s event. Fans also have the option of seeking a refund.

The Ryder Cup in 2021 will take the place of the Presidents Cup, pushing that event to 2022. The next Ryder Cup, which was scheduled for Rome in 2022, will be pushed back into 2023.

Now the question is, will the world see a vaccine and/or treatment for the coronavirus in time to allow fans to be on hand in Wisconsin for the 2021 Ryder Cup?