Wisconsin football won’t play at Wrigley

Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Badger football team will face the Northwestern Wildcats on November 7 at Ryan Field on the Northwestern campus in Evanston, not the originally scheduled location of Wrigley Field.

Northwestern’s vice president of athletics and recreation, Jim Phillips said, “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student athletes and fans.”

Latest Badger COVID Numbers

The University of Wisconsin reported Wednesday that seven athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school originally tested 117 student-athletes with two testing positive. Roughly a month later, the school conducted 428 tests with seven testing positive.

The University has isolated those who test positive and the athletic department’s infection response team is monitoring their recoveries.