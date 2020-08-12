Giannis facing suspension after headbutting Washington’s Wagner (AUDIO)

Brooks Lopez scored 24 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando. But the real story isn’t the win, it’s the ejection of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for headbutting the Wizards Moritz Wagner in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo was called for an offensive foul on a play involving Wagner. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer called a timeout to challenge the foul call. During that break, Giannis went after Wagner, lowered his head and headbutting Wagner in the face.

The replay review confirmed both the offensive foul and a flagrant-2 foul on Antetokounmpo, ejecting him from the game. Giannis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes.

Now the Bucks wait for the league to review the incident and dole out their punishment. Certainly, Antetokounmpo will miss some time. Likely the final seeding game against Memphis on Thursday and possibly a playoff game or two.

Sterling Brown added 23 points and Frank Mason had 19 for the Bucks.

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on the Giannis Antetokounmpo ejection :21

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says now they wait and see what the league decides :21