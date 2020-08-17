Kelly captures Champions tour major

Madison’s Jerry Kelly collected a hole-in-one on the 12th hole on Sunday, propelling himself to a 2-shot victory at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.

It’s Kelly’s first major victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Scott Parel finished second, but moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The two were the only players to finish under par for the week.

Kelly pockets $450,000 for the win. It earned him a spot in The Players Championship next March and gets him a five-year exemption into the PGA Tour Champions’ season opener on the Big Island in Hawaii.

The win was the first of the year for Kelly and his seventh since turning 50 to become eligible for the PGA Tour Champions back in 2017.

Madison’s Steve Stricker shot a final round 5-over par 75 to finish 12 shots back. After a two-under 68 in Thursday’s opening round, Stricker failed to break par the rest of the way, shooting a pair of 73’s on Friday and Saturday before closing with the 75.