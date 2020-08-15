Packers sign Kenny Clark to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70-million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history.

The deal also makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. It includes a $25 million signing bonus and runs through the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Clark will earn $37 million in the first two years of the deal.

Clark was the Packers’ first-round pick in 2016. He has recorded six sacks in each of his last two seasons, earning a berth in the Pro Bowl in 2019. In four NFL seasons, Clark has 16.5 sacks, 193 tackles and four forced fumbles (and recoveries).

The Packers have a number of other players with contracts that expire after the upcoming season that they’ll need to make decisions on. At the top of the list is pro bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones. Also up for new deals at the end of the season are Kevin King, Corey Linsley, Jamaal Williams and Lane Taylor.

Crosby activated

The Packers activated kicker Mason Crosby off of their reserve/COVID-19 list. He worked with the team during their first training camp practice this morning.