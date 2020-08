Madison’s Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly are tied with three others for the lead after the first round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.

Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68, joining Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling atop the leaderboard.

All five leaders, along with Paul Broadhurst (1-under 69), are the only golfers to break par.