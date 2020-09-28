Badgers return to top 25 polls

With the college football season a month away, the Wisconsin Badgers are one of a small handful of Big Ten teams that found their way back into the top 25 polls this week.

The Badgers were initially ranked number-12 in the preseason A.P. top 25 poll. But with the season already underway and the Big Ten still not having played games, this weeks poll results weren’t as favorable.

Wisconsin showed up at number 18 in this week’s Amway Coaches poll and 19th in the latest A.P. top 25 poll.

Fellow Big Ten members Ohio State dropped to No. 6 in both polls, Penn State is 10th in both polls and Michigan is at No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP poll.

Both Minnesota and Iowa were in the initial AP poll but were unranked in both polls on Sunday.

The Badgers will open their season on Oct. 24 at Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium.