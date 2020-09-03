Home runs propel Brewers to split with Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers fell behind 4-0 and 5-1 on Wednesday night before rebounding for a 8-5 win in their series finale with the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park. The loss snapped Detroit’s six-game winning streak.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell improved his career record to 422-400 and tied Tom Trebelhorn for third place on the Brewers’ all-time list for wins by a manager.

Tiger pitchers issued a season high 10 walks, four of the ten to Christian Yelich. The Tigers also hit two batters. Six of those walks turned into runs for the Brewers.

Keston Hiura clubbed a three-run homer, his 9th of the season. Jace Peterson gave the Brewers some insurance with a two-run home run in the eighth.

The win gave the Brewers a 6-4 record on their 10-game homestand.

Eric Yardley (2-0) got the win in relief of Adrian Houser. Yardley pitched two solid innings of relief. Houser gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings.

Devin Williams worked a perfect eighth and Josh Hader finished off the Tigers in the ninth with his ninth save. In 12 appearances and 11 2/3 innings, Hader still hasn’t allowed a base hit. Williams has allowed just four hits and one run in 16 innings, forming a rock solid 1-2 punch for the Brewers in the bullpen.

The Brewers have the day off on Thursday. They’ll open a three-game series in Cleveland against the Indians on Friday night.