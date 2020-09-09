Strong showing for Bucks on NBA’s All-Defensive Teams

After winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined the league’s All Defensive First Team.

Antetokounmpo was joined on the first team by Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Utah center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Boston’s Marcus Smart.

Bucks teammates Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe were both voted to the NBA’s All Defensive Second Team. They were joined by LA Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley and Miami big man Bam Adebayo.

The Bucks became the first team to have three players named to the two All-Defensive teams since Memphis teammates Tony Allen, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol did it in the 2012-13 season.

The only NBA individual award left to be handed out is the Most Valuable Player Award. That honor is expected to go to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight year.