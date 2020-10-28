Marquette picked to finish sixth in Big East Preseason Poll

With four starters returning from a team that compiled a 24-7 overall record and a 13-5 conference mark, Villanova has been chosen to win the 2020-21 regular-season crown in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Wildcats, who tied Creighton and Seton Hall for last year’s regular-season title, received nine first place votes and a total of 99 points in the poll.

The Wildcats have now been tabbed for first place in the preseason poll in six of the last seven years. They have won or shared the BIG EAST regular-season crown six of those times under head coach Jay Wright.

Creighton has been picked to finish second with Providence third. Connecticut, which has returned to the BIG EAST this season after a seven-year absence, edged Seton Hall for fourth place.

The Marquette Golden Eagles were picked to finish sixth. Steve Wojciechowski faces the task of replacing the nation’s scoring leader, Markus Howard, from last year. The Golden Eagles finished 18-12 a year ago. Their top returning scorer is guard Koby McEwen.

Xavier was picked to finish seventh, followed by Butler, St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown.