Marquette’s Garcia tabbed as BIG EAST preseason Freshman of the Year

Marquette’s 6’11 forward Dawson Garcia has been tabbed as the BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

Garcia, considered one of the elite prep recruits in the country, is expected to make immediate contributions for Marquette.

The Prior Lake, Minnesota native averaged 31.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and finished his prep career with 2,092 points scored. He shot 56.3 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Garcia was the USA Basketball MVP of the 2019 FIBA 3×3 in the U18 World Cup.

The only other Marquette player receiving BIG EAST preseason honors is sophomore guard D.J. Carton, who averaged 10.4 points in 20 games at Ohio State last season.

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski was tabbed the 2020-21 BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points as a sophomore last season.

Zegarowski is joined on the first team by junior guard David Duke of Providence, Seton Hall senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, Villanova senior guard Collin Gillespie and Villanova sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.