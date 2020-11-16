Badger women’s hockey tops WCHA Preseason Coaches Poll

Defending regular season champion Wisconsin is the pick among league head coaches to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Women’s League 2020-21 regular season title.

The Badgers totaled 34 points and four first place votes in preseason polling among the WCHA’s seven bench bosses. Defending WCHA regular season champion Minnesota received three first place votes and tallied 31 points in the poll.

Ohio State finished third with 28 points to edge out fourth-place Minnesota Duluth (21 points). Bemidji State (14), Minnesota State (13) and St. Cloud State (6) rounded out this year’s poll.

Daryl Watts, Wisconsin’s senior forward was named WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, edging out Ohio State senior forward Emma Maltais, Minnesota senior forward Grace Zumwinkle and Minnesota Duluth junior forward Gabbie Hughes.

The WCHA opens its 22nd season the weekend of Nov. 20-22 as Minnesota State hosts Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota hosts Ohio State.

Wisconsin opens its season the following weekend, Nov. 27-28 at Ohio State.