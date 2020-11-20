Hockey Badgers fall to 6th ranked Michigan

The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1-0, 2-1-0-0 Big Ten) suffered their first loss of the season, 5-2 in their home opener against the 6th ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0, 1-0-0-0 Big Ten) at LaBahn Arena on Thursday night.

Senior Josh Ess opened the scoring for the Badgers, scoring his first goal of the season just 1:10 into the first.

The Wolverines scored three times in the second period to tie and take the lead.

The Badgers drew to within a goal early in the third on a Linus Weissbach power play tally, but the Wolverines quickly responded with a goal of their own and then added an empty netter late for the final 5-2 margin.

Senior Robbie Beydoun had 29 saves in goal for the Badgers.

The two teams return to action on Friday night with a 6 p.m. faceoff time at LaBahn Arena.