Ryan Era in Green Bay opens with a loss

The Will Ryan in Green Bay started with a 99-69 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix outscored the Gophers 47-46 in the second half and drew to within 10 points at 70-60 with just under eight minutes left to play before Minnesota went on a run to finish with a 30-point win.

Reigning Freshman of the Year (Horizon League) Amari Davis picked up where he left off last season, pouring in a team-high 17 points, hitting 7 of his 8 free throw attempts.

Three other Green Bay players finished in double figures. Josh Jefferson had 14 points, PJ Pipes added 13 and Paris Taylor had 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Both teams struggled from distance with Green Bay hitting just 3 of 16 and Minnesota finishing 7 of 34. Marcus Carr had 35 points and 7 rebounds, hitting 12 of 22 from the field for the Gophers.

Green Bay is off until Tuesday when they travel to Madison to face the Badgers at the Kohl Center.