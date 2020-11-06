WCHA releases first half of women’s hockey schedule

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) will begin the 2020-21 women’s hockey season on Nov. 20 but the University of Wisconsin will have to wait another week for its opener.

The Badgers, ranked number-one in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll, will open their season at No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 27 and 28 to open the season.

The WCHA unveiled the first eight games of the schedule on Friday, running through the Christmas break.

Conference games will resume as early as Jan. 1 after Christmas, but that schedule will be released at a later date.

Badgers early schedule

Nov. 27 & 28 at Ohio State

Dec. 4 & 5 at Minnesota

Dec. 11 & 12 host Minnesota-Duluth

Dec. 18 & 19 host Ohio State