Bucks Drop Season Opener At Boston

Jayson Tatum nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4-seconds left to give the Boston Celtics a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA season opener in Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the second of two free throws at the end to seal the win for the Celtics.

Tatum finished with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown led the way with 33 for Boston. Jeff Teague also came off the bench to score 19.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points and 13 rebounds, but committed seven turnovers in the contest. Khris Middleton added 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Newcomer Jrue Holiday had 25 points in his first game with the Bucks.

Milwaukee came from 17 points down in the second half to take a lead, before falling in their opener. They’ll return to Milwaukee to work out on Thursday and host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks exercise option on DiVincenzo

The Bucks exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Donte DiVincenzo for the 2021-22 season.

DiVincenzo played in 66 games (24 starts) last season and averaged career highs in points (9.2), rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.3) per game while leading the team with 85 steals. He scored 15 points in Wednesday nights season opener.

Originally selected by the Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova, DiVincenzo played in 93 games overall in his first two seasons in Milwaukee.