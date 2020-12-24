Marquette’s Big East Losing Streak Reaches Three

Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Villanova (8-1, 3-0 Big East) to a 85-68 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore added 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats win their sixth straight and send the Golden Eagles to their third straight loss.

Villanova led 36-30 at halftime, but Marquette’s (5-5, 1-3 Big East) Jamal Cain opened the second half with a 3-pointer that cut the Wildcats lead to 36-33. But Villanova went on a 10-1 run and was never threatened from there. The Wildcats led by as much as 23 points.

Cain scored 15 points and D.J. Carton and Theo John added 10 points each in the loss.

Marquette hit 26-51 (51%) from the field and 9-18 (50%) from three point range, but they made just 7 of 16 (43.8%) from the free throw line and committed 17 turnovers for the game.

The Golden Eagles get a week off and return to action January 2 at Georgetown.