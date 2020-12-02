Marquette’s first test results in defeat

The Marquette Golden Eagles faced their first real test of the season and the result was their first loss of the season, 70-62 to Oklahoma State at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) hit just 8 of 31 from the field in the second half and finished with 24 turnovers, struggling against the Cowboys zone defense. Oklahoma State turned those 24 turnovers into 34 points.

Marquette finished 33.9% for the game from the field (20-59). They shot 27% from three-point distance and only 66.7% from the free throw line (14-21).

Koby McEwen had 21 points to lead all scorers for Marquette. Forward Jamal Cain was the only other Marquette player in double figures with 13.

Marquette remains home this Friday, facing the rival Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) at Fiserv Forum.

AUDIO: Coach Steve Wojciechowski on his teams loss :10

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on his teams 24 turnovers :05